Perry County Chamber’s Community Excellence Banquet

The annual Perry County Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards Banquet was held Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Linden Baptist Conference Center. The 2023 winners were:

–Volunteer of the Year: Amanda Bell .

–Public Servant of the Year: Ashley Wheeler Weems.

–Good Neighbor of the Year: Brittany Mackin.

–Student of the Year: Wyatt Carroll.

–Student Athlete of the Year: Aubrey Arnold.

–Educator of the Year: Emily Hickerson.

–Community Organization of the Year: The Ayers Foundation at Perry County High School.

–Small Business of the Year: Mongo’s Parlor.

–Man of the Year: Shane Copeland.

–Woman of the Year: Tamara Prewitt Lineberry.

Other awards were also presented:

–Town of Linden Firefighter of the Year: Tommy Rayfield.

–Town of Linden Employee of the Year: Kristy Tucker.

–City of Lobelville Employee of the Year: Jesse Rogers.

–City of Lobelville Firefighter of the Year: Dale Odom.

–Perry County Veteran of Year: Gary McGarvin.

The Perry County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Board of Directors would like to than Presenting Sponsor Rogers Group Inc., Premiere Sponsors Bank of Perry County and Town of Linden, and Community Partners at 101.3 WOPC and Buffalo River Review for their continued support in bringing Perry County a great evening of celebration and fellowship.

