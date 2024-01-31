NOTICE TO CREDITORS – HAYES

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of SARA KAY HINSON – HAYES, Late of Perry County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of JANUARY 2024, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of SARA KAY HINSON – HAYES, deceased, who died NOVEMBER 28, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against her Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 24th day of JANUARY, 2024.

Marian Martin, Administratrix Charlene Duplessis

Perry County Clerk & Master

John H. Carroll

Attorney for Estate

PO Box 45 | Linden, TN. 37096

931-589-2167

PD 2/7