Lobelville City Meeting By Editor | January 31, 2024 | 0 Lobelville City Meeting The City of Lobelville will be having their monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. at the City Haall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices