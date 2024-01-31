JASON ALLEN MORRIS

Jason Allen Morris, 33, of Linden, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2024, following a car accident. A funeral service was held Friday, January 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. He was born in Jackson to Tammy Lomax Morris and Scotty Morris. Jason was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Troy Construction. He enjoyed turkey, deer, and duck hunting, fishing, and spending time with friends at Drop Anchor. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his daughters and his family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe Dan and Lona “Tootsie” Gwinn Lomax. Survivors include his daughters, Aleeah Jolynn Morris of Hurricane Mills and Ansley Jo Morris of Decaturville; his mother, Tammy Lomax Morris of Linden; his father, Scotty Morris of Paris; grandparents, Linda Morris of Paris and Junior (Becky) Morris of Collinwood; a sister, Leigh (Josh) Rogers of Parsons; brothers, Denver Morris, Joseph (Alyssa) Morris, and Brian (Sara Moore) Morris, all of Linden; nieces and nephews, Layla Mae, Peyton, Carter, Jaxon, Jaidyn, Lance, and Mack; and a host of other loving family members and many, many friends.