DANNY RAY RICHARDSON

Mr. Richardson, 57, of Lobelville, formerly of Camden, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 25, 2025, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Gola-Warren Cemetery. He was born in Camden, the son of the late James Dillard Richardson and Mary Josephine Boyd. He last worked as a tow motor operator for Dutch Tech. He was a member of The Well Church. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by an infant sister, Patricia Ann Richardson. Survivors include his life partner, Cathy Mays and son Sidney Mays, both of Lobelville; sisters, Kellie Cooper and Shonda (Guy) Hardin, both of Camden; and brothers, James (April Day) Richardson and Ed Richardson, both of Camden.