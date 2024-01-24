Frigid Temps And Lingering Snowfall Bring County To A Standstill

It was probably the largest snowfall in recent memory for many Perry County residents. The “official” accumulation was 6.5 inches at the Town of Linden Water Plant, followed by an official low in the days after of two degrees.

Of course, depending on where you live in the county, those numbers varied. Online posts reported even greater accumulations here and overnight lows well below zero in some communities.

Temps remained below freezing for days and weekend low predictions were in the single digits. Last winter a cold snap created multiple water issues for the Town of Linden, but Mayor Wess Ward said on Saturday, that hasn’t been the case. “We’re holding pretty well, so far,’ the Mayor said.

Buffalo River Review readers shared hundreds of photos on social media and we are happy to include some of those submissions in this week’s issue. Please stay warm and safe when cold weather strikes again, and thanks for posting your photos on our Facebook page.