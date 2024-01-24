Bank of Perry County To Be Recognized by TNECD for 100 Years in the Volunteer State

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) will recognize companies that have been in operation for 100 years or more in the Volunteer State—including The Bank of Perry County in Lobelville.

The local bank was established in 1905 and has been in continuous operation since with the motto, “the bank om the go.”

ECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter is expected to visit the Lobelville branch in the near future to present a plaque commemorating the bank’s achievement.

From banks and dining establishments to major manufacturers, these companies represent the state’s thriving industries and have provided countless opportunities to Tennesseans in communities across the state.

TNECD will host a series of events to pay tribute to many of these centennial companies, beginning with those located in counties that were designated by the Appalachian Regional Commission as distressed in FY 2019, the first year of the Lee administration.

The counties include Perry, Lake, Lauderdale, Hardeman, McNairy, Grundy, Bledsoe, Van Buren, Jackson, Clay, Fentress, Morgan, Scott, Cocke, and Hancock.

Seven of those fifteen counties have advanced out of the distressed designation, and the number of distressed counties in the state has been reduced to eight, the fewest in Tennessee history.

