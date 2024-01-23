BILLY JOE GORDON

Mr. Billy Joe Gordon, 88 years, one month, six days, of Perry County, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. A funeral service was held Sunday, January 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Coble, TN in Hickman County, the son of the late James Elbert Gordon and Willie Lee Poore. Billy Joe was a Christian, receiving God’s grace in salvation as a teenager in the faith of Church of Christ at Coble, TN. He was a faithful church-goer from an early age until his death, living each day like it was the last. He attended church and Sunday school regularly. Billy Joe was retired from the State of Tennessee Highway Transportation Department. Billy Joe was a big fan of football, baseball, softball, and most of all, basketball. He was an official referee for TSSAA for many years. He traveled far and near to call many games. Billy Joe was a devoted family man, a loving husband, dad, and granddaddy. He loved Sunday dinners because he knew the whole family would be there. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by sisters, Mayzelle Gordon, Kathy Atkinson, Louise Gordon, Myrtle Holt, Dollie Warren, Frances Chessor, and Sue McNabb; brothers, T.J., Elvin, Walker, and Samuel Gordon; and sons-in-law, Scott Blackwell and Greg Roberts. Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years plus, Joy Kilpatrick Gordon; daughters, Denise Blackwell and Dana (Mike) Southall; grandchildren, Kristin (Chris) Smith, Matthew Blackwell, Emily (Brandon) Hickok, and Will Southall; great grandson, Atticus Smith; brothers, Eddie (Mattie) Gordon and Thomas (Cheryl) Chessor, both of Centerville; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.