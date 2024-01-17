Sheriff Weems Prepares For Departure To Accept New Position With State of Tennessee

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems—who has served as chief law enforcement officer for the past eight years—will soon announce his departure to take a position, also in law enforcement, with the State of Tennessee.

The Sheriff could not say more about the nature of the new appointment or the exact time frame.

“This position allows me to continue to serve the citizens of this community and surrounding areas. I look forward to this new chapter of public service,” the Sheriff said.

Weems has not officially turned in his resignation to the Perry County Commission who will be shouldered with the responsibility of appointing his replacement to serve until the next election.

Sheriff Weems notified members of his office this past week, and assured them he will remain until all details of his new position are in place, which might be several seeks.

Weems said Chief Deputy ……….

