NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, Denny S Nix executed a Deed of Trust to Michelle Huntley, Trustee for the benefit of CitiFinancial Services, Inc, on September 2, 2005 and recorded on September 7, 2005 in Book 88, Page 945, Instrument No. 05024181, and thereafter reformed by Order recorded on December 6, 2023 in Book M20, Page 254, Instrument No. 23002035, in the Office of the Register of Perry County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust Paramount Financial Group, LLC (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 15, 2024, at 1:00 PM at 121 East Main Street, Linden, TN 37096 at the Perry County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Perry County, TN:

All that certain tract of land located in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Perry County, TN and beginning on a 5” cherry tree in a fence corner, Roy David Nix’s northeast corner (DB A-2, Page 575); thence with Roy David Nix’s North Boundary line North 66 21 33 West for 181.93 feet to a set 1/2” iron pin in the easterly margin of Sims Road, 15.00 feet from centerline, thence with the easterly margin of said road North 26 24 29 East for 101.97 feet, thence North 36 11 02 East for 95.56 feet to a set 1/2” iron pin in the easterly margin of said road, thence with a severance line South 66 21 33 East for 160.88 feet to a set 1/2” iron pin, thence with said severance line South 25 00 00 West for 195.19 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.7868 absolute acres by a Legal Category II Survey made by Jay T. Moore, RLS # 791 of Decaturville, Tennessee on the 12th day of June, 1999, the bearings were taken from Roy David Nix’s deed dated the 14th day of December, 1961, the measurements and angles were made with a Topcon GTS 20 Total Station, and the telephone number of surveyor is 901/852-4545.

Being the same property conveyed to Denny Nix, et ux, Angie Nix, by Warranty Deed dated May 4, 2000, from Wilber Nix, et ux, Beadie Nix of record in the Register’s Office for Perry County, TN in Book q20, Page 372.

Parcel 012I-B-022.00

Address: 1306 Driftwood Subdivision Road, Lobelville, TN 37097

Street Address: 1306 Driftwood Subdivision Road, Lobelvillle, TN 37097

Parcel Number: 012I-B-022.00

Current Owner: Denny S Nix

Other Interested Party(ies): Bank of Lewis County, a branch of Bank of Perry County, and Harpeth Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Advance Financial

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee

3550 Engineering Drive | Suite 260 | Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Office: 404-474-7149 | Fax: 404-745-8121

MTG File No.: TN2023-00186

B 1/31