MARGIE NELL LAWRENCE SMITH

Ms. Smith, 95, of Carthage, formerly of Linden, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Pavilion Senior Living in Carthage. A funeral service was held Friday, January 12, 2024, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at the Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Ira Lawrence and Beulah Patterson Lawrence. She was a retired food service worker, having last worked at Chadwell Elementary School in Madison. She graduated from Linden High School, Class of 1945, where she was a member of the girls basketball team, and was a member of the Linden First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Smith; sisters, Mae Gamblin, Bess Leeper, and Ruby Cotham; brothers, Herbert, Robert, Pete, Norman, Hershel, and Edwin Lawrence; and an infant sister, Stella. Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Robert) Blankenship of Lafayette; a son, Jerry (Patty) Smith of Rockledge, Florida; grandchildren, Jeremy Smith, Brett Smith, Amy Pedigo, Mitzi Jones, and David Hill; great grandchildren, Elliette Smith, Evan Smith, Brooks Smith, Kyla Hill, Nicholas Pedigo, Parker Hellard, Bethany Grubb, Brock Jones and Sutton Smith; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.