Lascassas VFD Donated Truck & $50,000 in Equipment

Members of the Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department were welcomed last week by the Pineview Community VFD—the recipients of surprised support. Lascassas visitors donated a brush truck and nearly $50,000 worth of firefighting equipment. The Lascassas VFD Department was recently decommissioned when Rutherford County opted for a different fire protection plan. The Lascassas VFD voted to share resources with the Pineview CVFD and Perry County as the equipment will be placed and used wherever needed. Presenting the truck on behalf of the LVFD: Chief Roger Moses, former Chief Trey Nunley, Safety Officer John Donnell, Treasurer John Wilkinson, LT Marc Payne, LT James Allen Barrett, driver Ed Rauba, and Junior Firefighter Makayla Cody.

Photo courtesy of 101.3 WOPC.