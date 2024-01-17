GLENDA CURL COTTON

Mrs. Cotton, 74, of Linden, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024, at her home. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at the Pineview-Pace Cemetery. She was born in Jackson, the daughter of the late John Andrew Curl and Edith Laverne Edwards Curl. After graduating high school in Centerville, she went to Belmont University and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She had last worked as the office manager for Jackson Design in Nashville. Glenda was a member of the Tom’s Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed working in her flowers and garden. Survivors include her husband, Bruce Cotton; children, Tracy (Josh) Ryan of Los Angeles, California, Jeff (Michelle) Cotton of Kingston Springs, and Crystal (Arda) Bay of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Sophie Ryan and Knox Bay; brother, Jimmy (Suzanne) Curl of Lawrenceburg; niece, Kim (Michael) Holder of Hohenwald; nephew, J. Curl of Nashville; great nephew, Zach Holder of Hohenwald; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.