APRIL AVERETT

Miss April Averett, 56, of Linden, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A private funeral service was held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 12:00 noon, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. A private burial followed at the Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Tom Eddie Averett and Earline Hinson Averett. After Earline’s passing, Tom Eddie married Betty Averett, who adopted April as her own daughter. April was very blessed to have two mothers who loved and cared for her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a half brother, Danny Mercer. Survivors include her mother, Betty Averett; and half brother, Jerry (Kathryn) Mercer of Linden.