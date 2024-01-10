TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME

ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on March 13, 2009, by BOBBY J. THOMAS, JR., and wife, BRENDA R. THOMAS. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, at Book 100, Page 343 (Part containing 0.75 acre) (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home (referenced in Affidavit of Affixation in Book M14, Page 838, and Surveyor’s Affidavit of Affixation in Book M14, Page 842) described as one (1) 2009 Clayton Stonebridge Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CLA057395TNABP.

Sale Date and Location: February 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at 125 E. Main Street at the South door of the Courthouse in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee. The terms of sale shall be payment by cashier’s check or certified funds immediately upon conclusion of the sale.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book I-11, Page 396, and commonly known as 269 Pineview Rd., Linden, Perry County, TN 37096.

Property Address: 269 Pineview Rd., Linden, Perry County, TN 37096.

Tax Map Identification No.: 036-017.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: Delora Donegan (Book D34, Page 567).

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.

The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.

The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 3rd day of February, 2024.

Anthony R. Steele, Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.

O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980 B 1/24