State Comptroller Releases ‘22-’23 Audit Report of Perry County Government Finances

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released its 2022-23 audit of Perry County Government finances, resulting in only seven findings which are published here just as they were released, along with explanations, recommendations, and management responses when available.

OFFICE OF COUNTY MAYOR

Finding 2023-001 Material Audit Adjustments Were Required For Proper Financial Statement

(Internal Control – Material Weakness Under Government Auditing Standards)

At June 30, 2023, certain general ledger account balances in the Ambulance Service Fund were not materially correct, and audit adjustments totaling $225,645, related to overstated accounts receivable, were required for the financial statements to be materially correct at year-end. Generally accepted accounting principles require the county to have adequate internal controls over the maintenance of its accounting records. Material audit adjustments were required because the county’s financial reporting system did not prevent, or detect and correct, potential misstatements in the accounting records. It is a strong indicator of a material weakness in internal controls if the county has ineffective controls over the maintenance of its accounting records, which are used to prepare the financial statements, including the related notes to the financial statements. We presented audit adjustments to management that they approved and posted to properly present the financial statements in this report. This deficiency is the result of a lack of management oversight.

RECOMMENDATION:

The county should have appropriate processes in place to ensure its general ledgers are materially correct.

MANAGEMENT’S

RESPONSE – COUNTY MAYOR:

No formal management response was submitted.

OFFICE OF HIGHWAY

SUPERINTENDENT

OFFICE OF DIRECTOR OF SCHOOLS

OFFICE OF COUNTY CLERK

