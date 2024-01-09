Voting Ends This Friday: Chamber Awards

Hurry—voting ends at 11:59 p.m., this Friday, January 12, in the Perry County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism 2023 Community Excellence Awards.

This year’s nominees:

–Small Business: Bold Wind Roastery, Expressions Nail Salon, and Mongo’s Parlor.

–Woman of Year: Tamara Lineberry, Rosanna Weems, and Tammy Wood.

–Man of Year: Shane Copeland, Jeffrey Miller, and Blake Skelton.

–Educator of Year: Reagan Dill, Audrey Crawford, and Emily Hickerson.

–Student Athlete of Year: Aubrey Arnold, Ryvyn Brown, and Cianna Wilson.

–Student of Year: Wyatt Carroll, Kaylin “KK” Whitt, and Gracie Wright.

–Public Servant of Year: Don Bates, Daniel Courter, and Ashley Weems.

–Good Neighbor: Brittany Mackin, Leonard Pevahouse, and Trent Roberts.

–Community Organization: The Ayers Foundation, Buddy’s Rescue, and PCHS FFA Chapter.

Volunteer of Year: Amanda Bell, Rachael Morrow, and Tommy Rayfield.

Visit the Chamber Facebook page to cast your ballots.

This year’s banquet and awards show will be held Thursday, January 25, 2024, 6:00 p.m., at Linden Valley Baptist Conference Center. Sponsors are Rogers Group and the Bank of Perry County, with support from 101.3 WOPC and the Buffalo River Review.