CLYDE EDWARDS “BIG HAYME” HAYMER

On November 23, 2023, Clyde Edwards “Big Hayme” Haymer entered into eternal rest at Skyline Medical Center, Nashville, TN with family and friend surrounding him. He was born in Linden, TN to the late George and Katie Jackson Haymer, on September 5, 1947. Also preceding him in death are brothers, George Jr. (Shirley), Charles (Julia), and Martin Haymer; sister, Julia Starks and Johnnie Hardison; sister-in-law, Peggy Walker; and a brother-in-law, Floyd (Alice) Tubbs. Professing a love for Christ at an early age, Clyde attended Roberts Chapel AME Church in Linden. After relocating to Nashville, TN, he served as a trustee under the auspices of New Vision Baptist Church until moving his membership to Kairos Ebenezer AME Church, his place of worship at the time of his death. While residing in Nashville, he united in marriage to Dianne Johnson and became a loving father to Candance (Thomas) Claybrooks, Roeshunda (Hubert) Moore and Aldrtic (Chelle) Johnson, and “Poppa Clyde” to grandchildren, Indya and Irelynd Claybrooks, Chassity, Noah and Darian Johnson, and great-granddaughter, Laurynn Johnson, all of whom survive. Also left to remember him lovingly are sisters, Anna (Leonard) Modena, Martha (Barry) Vaughn, Billie (Richard) Oneal, Alice Tubbs, and Mary Wilhoite; brothers, Travis (Tonia) Haymer and William Haymer; a sister-in-law, Charlene Ugwu; a host of nephews and nieces who lovingly called him “Unc”, and many cousins and devoted friends. All were made welcome through Clyde’s open door if in need of temporary shelter, food, money, etc., or just needing to see a friendly face and hear a kind voice. A life well lived, and a warm heart well remembered is the legacy left by this brother, father, uncle, cousin, and friend.