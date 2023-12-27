REQUEST TO BID

Perry County Government is accepting bids for construction at the Perry County Health Department located at 31 Medical Drive, Linden, TN. Project will consist of:

Repaving current parking lot

Replacing gutters

Adding LED lighting where needed

Repairing sidewalk

Replacing sinks in exam rooms and adding one sink

Adding keypads where needed

Replacing hollow door with solid door

Re-keying side exterior door

Replacing door handles with key lock handles where needed

Adding metal latch plate to side exterior doors

Funding for this project is through a State Grant program recently awarded to Perry County.

For more information, please contact Perry County Health Director Sarah Russell at 931-981-3865 or email at Sarah.Russell@tn.gov.

Bids must be sealed in an envelope and mailed or delivered to the Perry County Mayor’s Office, attention to Mayor John Carroll, located at P.O. Box 16, Linden, TN 37096 by 3:00 pm on Friday, January 5th, 2024.

Perry County reserves the right to accept and/or reject any and all bids.

Perry County Government is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, or ethnic background in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

John Carroll

Perry County Mayor

B 1/3