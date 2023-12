It’s official: popular “Remembering WWII” will return in 2024, according to founder Anthony Courter, who said the living history event will take place in Linden on September 28.

Visitors and locals can help honor veterans and hear their stories, witness two re-enactments, visit Allied and Axis encampments, and immerse themselves in 1940s American culture.

Watch the Review for more details or email anthony@rememberingwwii.com to volunteer or donate.