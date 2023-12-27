MARGUERITE LOUISE KERR SPENCER

Mrs. Spencer, 92, of Lobelville, passed away Friday, December 15, 2023, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville. A graveside service was held Friday, December 22, 2023, noon, at Nix Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Illinois, the daughter of the late John Alfred Kerr and Helloise Williams Kerr. She was retired from Caterpillar Inc. where she worked as a computer operator. She and her husband were founding members of 7th Avenue Baptist Church in Lobelville, where she remained a member. In her early years she ran a dance studio in Peoria, Illinois. She also enjoyed crocheting, sewing and crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Spencer; daughters, Valerie Presley and Darlene Hudson; a granddaughter, Stephaine Shailliday; sister, Zona Maxine Kerr; and three brothers, Alfred Deneen Kerr, Earl Melvin Kerr, and Charles F. (Pete) Kerr. Survivors include her son, Timothy Spencer of Lobelville; grandson, John Shailliday of Jackson; great grandchildren, Kaitlen Lifsey and Medow Shailliday, both of Milan, Adley Johnson of Savannah, and Layla Ortega of Lobelville; three great, great grandchildren; brother, Noel Cecil Kerr of Washington, IL; three nieces, Beverly Stephens of Dahinda, IL, Dandy St. Clair of Napoleon, OH, and Michelle Kerr of Washington, IL; five nephews, Brian (Linda) Kerr of Chillicothe, IL, Gregory (Terry) Kerr of Hereford, AZ; Michael (Trista) Kerr of Evanston, IL, Steven (Catha) Kerr of Peoriak, IL, and John Kerr of Washington, IL; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.