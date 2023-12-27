A New Life for First Graduate of TN-ROCS Restart Program

Perry County General Sessions Court is happy to announce that on October 10, 2023, it celebrated the first graduate of the Tennessee Recovery Oriented Compliance Strategy (TN-ROCS) Program —Mr. Jesse McCrory.

Although Mr. McCrory entered the Perry County General Sessions Court TN-ROCS docket due to very serious criminal charges, he had an even stronger desire to make positive changes in his life and address the destructive behavior patterns that he had grown accustomed to.

Jesse began to work the TN-ROCS program, which included completing inpatient treatment, weekly meetings, individual therapy, frequent court review sessions to monitor progress, and outpatient programming.

Through these efforts, Mr. McCrory has become employed full-time, compliant with….

………………..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 12/27/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW………..