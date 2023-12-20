SHERMAN BROWN VAUGHAN

Mr. Vaughan, 97, of Linden, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Saturday, December 15, 2023, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Claude Vaughan, Sr. and Lizzie Mae Doyle Vaughan. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. He was a retired teacher, having started his career at Carver Elementary in Linden; when schools were integrated, he taught math and geography at Perry County High School and later became guidance counselor. He graduated from Montgomery High School in Lexington, and earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from Lane College. He was a member of Roberts AME Chapel in Linden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Yarbrough Vaughan; sons, Richard and Daryl Jay Vaughn; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Jones; and brothers, Lincoln and Claude Vaughan, Jr. Survivors include his children, Linda Cooper of Columbia, Kathy Vaughn of Lexington, Paul (Judy) Vaughn of Linden, Rod Vaughn of Linden and Sharon (Eldridge) Mayberry of Columbia; a brother, Andy (Azalee) Vaughan of Linden; and sixteen grandchildren.