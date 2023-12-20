BILLY JOE HUNNICUT

Mr. Hunnicut, 79, of Linden, passed away Friday, December 8, 2023, at his residence. A funeral service was held Monday, December 11, 2023, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. The family chose cremation. He was the son of the late Ross and Hessie Trull Broadway. He was a graduate of Perry County High School, Class of 1963, a U.S. Air Force veteran and twenty-year veteran of the Army National Guard. He was retired as a counselor from Turney Center after twenty years. He was an active member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123 in Linden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Wayne Broadway, and a son-in-law, Mickey Moore. Survivors include his wife of forty-eight years, Wylodean Richardson; daughters, Kim (Billy) Motes of Trenton and Keri (Steven) Nuss of Linden; a sister, June (Jerry) Ray of Linden; a brother, Jeff (Norma) Broadway of Linden; a sister-in-law, Barbara Broadway of Linden; and grandchildren, Eason and Jakob Moore, Joseph Nuss, and Raylee Motes.