The Honor Guard Grant Program (HGGP) is a state administered initiative that provides financial support to Tennessee Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs). The program’s primary goal is to offset expenses incurred by VSOs in providing honor guard burial details at the funerals of qualifying Tennessee veterans. The program covers expenses, including training, transportation, food, and equipment, ensuring our veterans’ dignity and respect are maintained during these services. This program was spearheaded by our Representative Kirk Haston when he recognized a need for this program at a Veteran Funeral. It passed unanimously in the House and Senate and will take effect in January 2024. Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 1123 have provided honor guard burial details for Veterans in Perry County for over 7 years. They perform the ceremonial folding of the Flag while John Hamm tells what each fold represents. The Flag is then presented to a family member by Dale Long, “Taps” is played by John Elkins and every Veteran present renders a slow salute. If you would like to participate as a member of this honor guard burial detail, contact any member of VVA Chapter 1123, American Legion Post 176 or Dan Riley, Veterans Service Officer, 931-589-2786.