RODNEY MERLE KOEHN

Mr. Koehn, 69, of Lobelville, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023. A funeral service was held Thursday, December 7, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at Pleasant View Mennonite Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Louisiana, the son of Walter Koehn of Glasgow Kentucky, who survives, and the late Viola Pearl Koehn. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Herbie Koehn. Survivors, in addition to his father, include his wife, Vera Schmidt Koehn; a son, Greg (Deb) Koehn of Lobelville; grandchildren, Ashley, Casey, Taylor, and Kaitlyn Koehn; and a sister, Charlene (Roger) Smith of Fountain Run, Kentucky.