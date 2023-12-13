CONNIE BATES DEDRICK

Mrs. Dedrick, 73, of Lobelville, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023, at her residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Leeper Cemetery. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late John Redner Bates and Vada Culp Bates. She was a 1968 graduate of Perry County High School, and a member of Lobelville United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, April Bates Phillips; a sister-in-law, Norma Jean “Jeannie” Bates; and nephew, Brent Phillips. Survivors include her husband of fifty-one years, Lannie Dedrick; a daughter, Raven (Jay) Wentworth of Jackson; a son, Robert Chess (Tracy) Dedrick of Knoxville; grandchildren, Maggie and Perry Ellen Wentworth and Grayson Dedrick; brothers, Bruce Bates of Lobelville, and Dwight (Lila) Bates of Panama City, Florida; and a nephew, Travis (Myra) Phillips.