Basketball Legend Albert Ellison’s Story Comes to End, But His Legacy Lives On

RANDY MACKIN

Editor

Buffalo River Review

If you have lived in Perry County for a while—maybe even in the state of Tennessee—you probably have heard of Albert Ellison: star of two Linden High School state champion basketball teams, four decades-plus career coach, teacher, husband, father, friend.

And you probably have an Albert Ellison story, one about having a casual conversation with him at the Senior Center or a local restaurant, or a story Coach told you. He loved to tell stories; they followed him around like puppies looking for a lost mother, and he remembered them all.

And he told stories well in that slow, deep voice, never hurried but with a twinkle in his eye and a toothy smile. Coach never got in a hurry, knew everyone, their family, where they were from—and always had a story about them.

Truth is, if you didn’t know about his storied past, you might be surprised that you were talking with a bona fide legend of Perry County basketball; some even refer to him as the “patriarch” of the local sport.

Albert Ellison, who passed away December ………………..

………………FOR COMPLETE STORY AND PHOTOS, PLEASE READ 12/13/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW……………