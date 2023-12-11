Averett Is Grand Marshal of Saturday’s Linden/ Shriners Christmas Parade

The Town of Linden/Perry County/Shriners annual Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, December 16, at 7:00 p.m. Line-up for entries is at 6:00. The theme for 2023 is “Christmas Past and Present.”

Ronny Averett has been selected as Grand Marshal. Awards can be picked up after the parade at Linden City Hall.

After working 41 years at Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative, Ronny Averett chose to continue serving the public as a volunteer.

He has been a free and accepted Mason since December 16, 1997, and an active Shriner since April 2004. He has served as a board member for MLEC for the past ten years.

Ronny frequently carries fellow Perry Countians to the doctor, and is the tournament director for the Shrine golf tournament and Terry Treadwell Memorial Golf Tournament.

Ronny resides in the Beardstown community with his wife, Faye, and is the proud father of Valerie (Matt) and Michael, and grandfather of Riley and Andrew.