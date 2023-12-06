SHIRLEY TEMPLE MANGRUM MARTIN

Mrs. Shirley Temple Mangrum Martin, 88, of Lobelville, passed away Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A graveside service was held Saturday, December 2, 2023, 1:00 p.m., at Northern Cemetery on Crooked Creek. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Atala, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Samuel Clovis Mangrum and Coye Steed Mangrum. She was retired from Fisher & Company/Johnson Controls, and a member of Tom’s Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Whitey Martin; a grandson, Joseph Riley; son-in-law, Woody Payne; and sisters, Belinda Cossey, Rose Chapel, and Sherry Ann Fitzgerald. Survivors include her daughters, Shelly (Gary) Parnell and Nellerene Payne, both of Lobelville; grandchildren, Casy Riley, Justin Riley, and Nolan Payne; seven great grandchildren; and brothers, Perry Mangrum and Sammy Mangrum, both of Mississippi, and Billy Mangrum of Fort Worth, Texas.