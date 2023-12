SARA KAY HINSON HAYES

Ms. Hayes, 54, of Linden, passed away Tuesday. November 28, 2023. A funeral service was held Sunday, December 3, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Bussell Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Billy Eugene Hinson and Virginia McKnight Hinson. Sara worked as an IT Systems Analyst Consultant for Homeland, LLC, and was a member of Decaturville Pentecostal Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Alyssa Maza. Survivors include her children, Tony Ladale (Skyler) Maza of Columbia, Jayden Maza and Kavan Hayes of Linden, and Kimberly (Evan) Maza of Louisiana; granddaughter, Lilly Maza, Taryn, Rowen, Freya, Emily, and Slayde; sisters Rose (Ray) Seymour, Christina Hinson, Doris (Michael) Smith, and Marian (James) Martin; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.