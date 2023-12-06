NANCY ANN WARREN ANDERSON

Mrs. Anderson, 86, of Linden, passed away Friday, November 24, 2023, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Jim Warren and Nannie Bell McNabb Warren. She helped at the South Central Human Resource Agency Office in Linden for several years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Anderson, and siblings, Lee Hendricks, Roy Warren, Bill Warren, Jo Nell Marrs, Bobby Joe Warren, and Newt Warren.