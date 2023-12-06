JAMES “JIMMY” ALLEN DOWDY, JR.

Mr. Dowdy, 58, of Linden, passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at his residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, November 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dowdy-Sanders Cemetery. He was born in Dearborn, Michigan, the son of the late James Allen Dowdy, Sr. and Patricia Carol Eastep Dowdy. He was employed with the sanitation department of Perry County Government. Survivors include his brother, John (Adrienne) Dowdy of Linden; a sister, Carolyn (Charles) Dowdy-Desfosses of Sarasota, Florida; fiancé, Melissa Qualls Warren of Linden; her children, Kelissa (Dalton) Pylant, Marissa (Mitchell) Coble, and Delissa (Caleb Turnbo) Warren; and granddaughter, Bristal Coble.