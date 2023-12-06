DAVID “DAVE” LANDERS

Mr. David C. Landers, 78, of Decaturville, TN, formerly of Perry County, passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023, after a short illness and unseen complications from a cardiac procedure. A funeral service was held Monday, November 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Harder Cemetery on Cedar Creek. David was able to return to his beloved “Barn” on the hill located in the Mt. Lebanon Community of Decatur County. He was fortunate to be surrounded by his beloved wife of 55 years; Carolyn Edmond Landers, and Blaze, the best four-legged friend a man could ever ask for, as he was so much comfort and joy to him the last four years. David was so loved and cherished by his family, friends and multiple other people who knew him. David was born on February 7, 1945, to the late Bennie and Claris Gallion Landers of Kelly’s Landing which is located along the beautiful banks of the Tennessee River in Perry County, TN. He was one of nine children from their union. David was preceded in death by his parents and all eight of his siblings: Marylene Hinson, Louise Bell, Dorothy Landers, Vestie Edmond, AB Landers, Ollie Landers, Dan Landers, and JD Landers. Also preceding him in death is his oldest child and son Elbert Glenn Landers. From the time he was a young boy, teen and man David developed an advent love of all things hunting especially “deer.” He learned the way of life along the Tennessee River from his parents. He held many jobs throughout his life, but it was ultimately the love of fishing and the desire to be his own boss and the continuous love of the river that led him to become one of the best commercial fishermen that ever fished along the Tennessee River. Being a commercial fisherman was extremely hard work, but he never complained. He enjoyed 46 years as a commercial fisherman until his retirement. A documentary was made in the winter of 1983 about his life fishing on the Tennessee River. The documentary is shown at the Tennessee River Museum at Pilot Knob, TN. He loved all things outdoors, especially tending to his garden, spending time with his family, but he felt at most peace in the woods hunting and chasing deer with his grandson, Timmy. They shared the love of hunting and fishing. He was a devoted Christian of the Full Gospel Faith, strong in beliefs and a super proud man, but his greatest legacy is the family he leaves behind. David is survived by his wife, Carolyn Edmond Landers; two daughters, Debbie Baker (David) of Parsons, TN, and Loretta Montgomery (Donny) of Scotts Hill, TN; five grandsons, Timmy Landers (Brooksie) of Bath Springs, TN, Seth Montgomery and Caleb Montgomery of Scotts Hill, TN, Thomas Dakota Landers (Anastasia) of Big Sandy, TN, and Jeremiah Freeman (Leslie) of Parsons; two granddaughters Shannon Landers of Bowling Green, KY and Rachel Woods of Lexington, TN; great grandchildren, Kinsleigh Freeman, Maraelee Woods, Nora Kinney, Able Landers, CoraBell Landers, Harmony Hale, Abbie Freeman, Jon Freeman, Levi Freeman, and Noah Freeman; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews and other loving family members, and many friends.