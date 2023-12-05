PERSONNEL COMMITTEE TO MEET By Editor | December 5, 2023 | 0 The Perry County Personnel Committee will meet Monday, December 11, 2023, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS-AUTRY December 5, 2023 | No Comments » SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET December 5, 2023 | No Comments » CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING November 29, 2023 | No Comments » LINDEN MEETING October 5, 2023 | No Comments » E911 BOARD MEETS August 30, 2023 | No Comments »