‘Little Linden Christmas’ Festival This Saturday

ALLYSON DICKEY

Executive Director

Perry County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism

The Perry County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism invites you to get in the holiday spirit this Saturday, December 2, at the Little Linden Christmas Festival.

Now in its third year, Little Linden Christmas has proven to be a hit with residents, visitors, and retailers, and has become one of the most popular holiday shopping events of the year.

In addition to retail sales in our small businesses, there will be a vendor craft fair on Main Street from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Shop unique and handmade creations while enjoying the all-day Christmas music throughout town.

Once again, we’ll have a Holiday Baking Contest, with entries needing to be submitted to the Perry County Chamber of Commerce at 215 East Main Street no later than noon the day of the festival. This year, we will combine categories into all ages, and once again have three divisions: cupcakes, cookies, and pies.

Mixes may be used for cupcakes and cookies, but be creative and make them your own. You may also use a premade pie crust in the pie category.

First, second, and third place ribbons will be awarded in each category for both age groups, a best overall cupcake, cookie, and pie prize, and a Grand Champion winner out of all entries submitted.

Cupcake and cookie entries should have no less than four on a plate. Pie entries should be whole and uncut. In addition to ribbons, prizes will be given to overall winners in each category with a grand prize to the grand champion.

Many area businesses and organizations are joining in on the holiday fun. Linden First Baptist Church and Save the Children will once again partner with Studio M to host a cookie decorating workshop from noon to 2:00 p.m., and Santa and the Grinch will be available for photographs at Studio M from noon to 2:00. Santa will also make an appearance at the Chamber from 1:00 to 4:-00 pm. for photos and to listen to Christmas wishes.

Join Shades of Vintage at 1:00 p.m. to create your own Holiday Card Hanger at their December workshop, and have a lovely afternoon snack while creating memories for years to come at the Commodore Hotel & Music Café’s old fashioned Christmas tea from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.

Round out your evening at the Linden Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse square at 5:00, immediately followed by a non-denominational Christmas service and caroling on the courthouse lawn. The winter of the county-wide fourth grade essay contest, “What Christmas Means to Me,” will be announced and read during the service.

The Chamber would like to thank presenting sponsor Bank of Perry County for their support, as well as Community Partners Buffalo River Review, 101.3 WOPC, Town of Linden, Perry County Government, and Save the Children.

For more information about vendor booth space or the festival itself, contact me at 931-589-2453.