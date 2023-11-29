CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING By Editor | November 29, 2023 | 0 CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING The City of Lobelville monthly meeting of the board of Mayor and Aldermen will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts PUBLIC NOTICE November 22, 2023 | No Comments » LEGAL NOTICE – Perry County Schools ISM Program November 15, 2023 | No Comments » COMMISSIONERS MEET MONDAY November 15, 2023 | No Comments » BIDS NOTICE November 15, 2023 | No Comments » BIDS NOTICE November 15, 2023 | No Comments »