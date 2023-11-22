PUBLIC NOTICE

The South Central (West) Rural Planning Executive Board and Technical Committee, responsible for comprehensive transportation planning in Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Perry, and Wayne Counties, will meet on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Technical Committee and Executive Board will meet in a joint session at 10:30 am at the SCTDD office, 101 Sam Watkins Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, TN 38474. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. If you would like a complete agenda, driving directions, or if you need assistance or accommodation for a disability, please contact Lisa Cross at the South Central Tennessee Development District, (931) 379-2915 or email at lcross@sctdd.org . TTY/TDD users please dial (800) 848-0299.

