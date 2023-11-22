FFA Students Collecting Clothes, Toys & Food For Underprivileged Children

Perry County High School teacher Cindy Rogers has announced that the fourteenth annual “ FFA SANTA Program” clothes, toys, & food collection drive is now underway and is requesting donations from all citizens of Perry County.

The program is conducted by the FFA students, Sisterhood Riders, FirstBank, and Cash Express.

Rogers, who is the faculty advisor and mentor for the FFA students, explained that the organization is focused on community service projects designed to make the county a better place to live.

The students take great pride and work hard on several programs during the year, which includes being partner in the FFA SANTA program.

Citizens are asked to support the program by purchasing toys, clothing, coats, and food and dropping items off at PCHS, Cash Express, FirstBank, or any location that has a donation box.

Cash donations will also be accepted at all locations; the money will be used to purchase needed clothing or shoes for Perry County underprivileged children.

FFA students will sort and wrap the gifts. The parents and children will pick up gifts on December 12 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m., at the back of the high school.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to for photos and to see all the children.

This program is for any family in the county who just needs a little extra help through the Christmas holidays.

If your children are on another program in the county, they will not be placed on this list. This is so the SANTA program can serve as many different children in the community as possible.

FFA is asking for your support and that toys, clothing, shoes, food, or money be dropped off between now and December 8 to allow time for sorting and wrapping.

Without these generous donations, many kids would not be able to have any Christmas gifts to open.

If you would like more information about the program or would like to make a donation, please call 589-2831, ext. 8034, or 731-845-9145.

Rogers, FFA Students, Cash Express, Sisterhood Riders, and FirstBank wish all of citizens a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.