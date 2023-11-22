2023 Great Turkey Giveaway: And this Year’s Winners Are…

Twenty-six lucky Buffalo River Review readers were winners in the 2022 Great Turkey Giveaway. They picked up their birds last Friday.

This year’s contest sponsors and winners:

–Tamara’s Gifts: Janie Lineberry and Joyce Crosby;

–Duncan’s Ace Hardware: Danielle Sears and Hollie Trull;

–Duncan’s Home Center: Brad Bundick and Aiden Calvert;

–Tucker Insurance: Kathy Hamilton and Cathey Turner;

–FirstBank: Betty Tatum and Paula Hensley;

–Food Giant: Lucille Cotham and Stephanie Skelton;

–Bank of Perry County-Linden: Diane Bledsoe and Faye Walker;

–Bank of Perry County-Lobelville: Yvonne Burlison and Barth Barnum;

–Cash Express: Tia Long and Liana Rogers;

–Perry Farmers Co-op: Tony Spencer and Tiffany Culbertson;

–Duren’s HealthMart: Christina Futch and James Williams;

–Village Pizza: Rachel King and Teddy Pigg;

–Smoke Shop: Shelby Seiber and Yancey Carlton.

Thank you to the businesses who made this annual contest possible, and to everyone who participated.