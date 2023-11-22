2023 Great Turkey Giveaway: And this Year’s Winners Are…
Twenty-six lucky Buffalo River Review readers were winners in the 2022 Great Turkey Giveaway. They picked up their birds last Friday.
This year’s contest sponsors and winners:
–Tamara’s Gifts: Janie Lineberry and Joyce Crosby;
–Duncan’s Ace Hardware: Danielle Sears and Hollie Trull;
–Duncan’s Home Center: Brad Bundick and Aiden Calvert;
–Tucker Insurance: Kathy Hamilton and Cathey Turner;
–FirstBank: Betty Tatum and Paula Hensley;
–Food Giant: Lucille Cotham and Stephanie Skelton;
–Bank of Perry County-Linden: Diane Bledsoe and Faye Walker;
–Bank of Perry County-Lobelville: Yvonne Burlison and Barth Barnum;
–Cash Express: Tia Long and Liana Rogers;
–Perry Farmers Co-op: Tony Spencer and Tiffany Culbertson;
–Duren’s HealthMart: Christina Futch and James Williams;
–Village Pizza: Rachel King and Teddy Pigg;
–Smoke Shop: Shelby Seiber and Yancey Carlton.
Thank you to the businesses who made this annual contest possible, and to everyone who participated.