Programs Make Finishing Your Degree Much Easier

Want to start or finish that degree? Two programs might help make that possible.

The Diapers for Diplomas Scholarship wants to help individuals with a child in diapers to succeed by providing 200 diapers per month for a full academic year when the parent enrolls in community college.

Mo income requirement applies, but the student must be enrolled at Columbia State, Nashville State, Motlow State, or Volunteer State.

For information, visitnashvillediaperconnection.org .

Additional help for qualifying students is available through TN Reconnect, a last dollar scholarship for adults to attend a community college tuition-free.

To be eligible:

–you cannot already hold a bachelor or associate degree;

–have been a TN resident for at least one year;

–complete the FAFSA and be determined an independent student;

–be admitted to an eligible institution, enroll in a degree or certificate program, and attend at least part-time;

–participate in a partnering advising program.

Visit tnreconnect.gov.