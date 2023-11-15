LEGAL NOTICE – Perry County Schools ISM Program

The Perry County Board of Education CTE Program, invites qualified bidders to bid on the following CTE equipment items:

New 12’ Concession/Retail Tailer with water, electric, and 21 cu ft refrigerator

Bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. of the designated bid review date of December 4, 2023. Details and specifications are on file in the office of the Director of School, Eric Lomax. Any interested bidder may request a copy of the specifications by contacting Ginger Cagle, CTE Director, Perry County Schools, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden, TN 37096, (931) 589-2102 or by email: gcagle@perrycountyschools.us. The Perry County Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any/or all bids.

B 11/22