JUANITA MAXINE TWEEDY CORBIN WALL

Juanita Maxine Tweedy Corbin Wall, age 91, died on November 6, 2023, at Perry County Nursing Home after a three-month stay. She was born to Homer and Jamie Tweedy in Burkesville, Kentucky on October 23, 1932.A funeral service was held on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. Interment followed at Hamilton Cemetery on Highway 49. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Humane Society of Dickson County. Juanita loved and lived for her children and family. She had been an only child, and she enjoyed playing and growing up with all her kids. She had six children and fourteen grandchildren. She is so well loved by all her children and has been the center of our world for most of our lives. She also enjoyed her friends, her church and church family in Vanleer, TN. She especially loved her dogs. She enjoyed driving and would drive her friends to and from errands. She had a wonderful sense of humor and laughed a lot and made us laugh as well. She had a beautiful singing voice. Songs and singing continued to bring her joy up until her last days. Alzheimer’s disease never did take from her the words and melodies of the songs and hymns. She was a homemaker and a preacher’s wife for much of her life. Later in her life she helped run Corbin’s Market in Vanleer, TN. Later on she found purpose in sitting with and caring for invalids or shut-ins and was in demand for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Jamie Tweedy from Columbia, Kentucky; her baby brother, James Russell Tweedy; her own baby boy, Nicholas Homer Corbin; husbands, Delbert Corbin and O’Neal Wall. Mrs. Wall is survived by her sons, Douglas Corbin (Louann) of Lyons, Colorado, Philip Corbin (Barbara) of Linden, TN, Kenneth Corbin (Jeanine) of Owensboro, Ky, Scotty Corbin (Deborah) of Cumberland Furnace, TN; her daughters, Connie Corbin Brenner of Nashville, TN, Julie Corbin Nolen (Jerry) of Burns, TN; her grandchildren, Michelle Parks, Melanie Gaviola, Jason Corbin, Matthew Corbin, Jada Tatum, Jeremy Nolen, Shelby Brenner Grindle, Megan Corbin, Josh Corbin; and fourteen great grandchildren. Juanita’s family wishes to express gratitude to the staff at Olive Branch Assisted Living in Dickson, TN, her home for the last four years. Also, we are grateful to the staff at Perry County Nursing Home for the care and respect they showed her during her stay. We also are grateful to Unity Hospice in Linden for their kindness and care in her final weeks. Services under the direction of the Taylor Funeral Home.