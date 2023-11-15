COMMISSIONERS MEET MONDAY By Editor | November 15, 2023 | 0 COMMISSIONERS MEET MONDAY The Perry County Commission will meet Monday, November 20, 2023, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LEGAL NOTICE – Perry County Schools ISM Program November 15, 2023 | No Comments » BIDS NOTICE November 15, 2023 | No Comments » BIDS NOTICE November 15, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING November 15, 2023 | No Comments » SCHOOL BOARD MEETS MONDAY November 8, 2023 | No Comments »