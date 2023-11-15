BIDS NOTICE

Perry County Government is accepting bids for construction at the Perry County Health Department located at 31 Medical Drive, Linden, TN 37096.

Construction project will consist of installing a canopy. Funding for this project is through a State Grant program.

Canopy Specs

Columns – 6” x 6” minimum .220 thickness

Beams – 6” x 12” minimum .250 thickness

Fascia – 8” profile with 4 1/8” x 4 5/8” gutter minimum .125 thickness

Decking – 6” x 3” Pan & Cap minimum .062 thickness

For more information and project details please contact the Perry County Health Department County Director at 931-981-3865 or Sarah.Russell@tn.gov.

Bids must be sealed in an envelope and mailed or delivered to the Perry County Mayor’s Office, attention to Mayor John Carroll, located at P.O. Box 16, Linden, TN 37096 by 3:00PM on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Perry County reserves the right to accept and/or reject any and all bids.

Perry County Government is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, or ethnic background in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

B 11/22