BIDS NOTICE

Perry County Government is accepting bids for building and installing shelving/storage at the Perry County Health Department located at 31 Medical Drive, Linden, TN 37096.

Funding for this project is through a State Grant program.

For more information and project details please contact the Perry County Health Department County Director at 931-981-3865 or Sarah.Russell@tn.gov.

Bids must be sealed in an envelope and mailed or delivered to the Perry County Mayor’s Office, attention to Mayor John Carroll, located at P.O. Box 16, Linden, TN 37096 by 3:00PM on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Perry County reserves the right to accept and/or reject any and all bids.

Perry County Government is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, or ethnic background in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

B 11/22