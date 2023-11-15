ANNA LOUISE PAYNE CHILDRESS

Mrs. Childress, 88, of Linden, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Monday, November 13, 2023, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Childress Family Cemetery. She was born in Harlan, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Hobart Lee Payne and

Linnie Emory Payne. She was one of the founding members of Lighthouse Tabernacle Church and a gospel music singer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Childress; a son, Joe Bowman; and brothers, Warren and Woody Payne. Survivors include her children, Donald (Sylvia) Bowman of Lansing, Michigan, Doug (Alice) Bowman of Waterford, Michigan, Gloria (Scott) Ashworth of Pella, Iowa, Greg (Amanda) Childress of Linden, and Michael (Kim) Childress of Manchester; nineteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a sister, Sandra (Randy) Millett of Satsuma, Florida; and a brother, Harold (Illa) Payne of Columbia, Georgia.