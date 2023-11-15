ANGELLE PENNELL FOUST

Mrs. Foust, 84, of Linden, formerly of Taylorsville, North Carolina, passed away Monday November 6, 2023, at Westwood Health and Rehab Center in Decaturville. Visitation at Young Funeral Home, Linden, was held Wednesday, November 9, 2023, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service was held Saturday November 11, 2023, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Adams Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Burial was at Dover Cemetery. She was born in North Carolina, the daughter of the late Byrd Rufus Pennell and Amy Cecil White Pennell. She was inducted into the Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame in November of 2014 for her achievements in basketball. After moving to Tennessee, Angelle worked as a secretary for husband’s construction company, at Johnson Controls in Linden, and as a desk clerk at the Best Western Motel in Hurricane Mills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Allen Foust; a son, Ted Marshall Reiter, Jr.; a sister, Gaynell Pennell; and brothers, Herman, Bill, and Garrell Pennell. Survivors include her children, Kim (Greg) Strickland of Linden, Patricia (Ron) Anderson of Florida, Deb (John) Watson of Pennsylvania, Steven (Debbie) Foust of Florida, and Roger Foust of Indiana; granddaughter, Alyssa Strickland; and several step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.