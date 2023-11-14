Hospital Sale Still Slated for Saturday

Perry County Clerk & Master Charlene Duplessis confirmed with the Review before press time Monday morning that the planned sale of Perry Community Hospital property is still planned for this Saturday, November 18, 2023, in the courtroom of the Perry County courthouse, at 10:00 a.m.

The date was ordered by Judge Mike Spitzer to settle debts in a case filed by Lawrenceburg Glass, Inc.

Court orders authorizing the sale were filed in May and July of 2022 and September 2023.

Lawrenceburg Glass filed a lien against the hospital in September of 2020 for $80,042.56 for work performed earlier that year.

Delphi Investment Group LLC joined the action as an “intervening party” after winning a lawsuit against Perry Community Hospital in federal court. Delphi is seeking $526,730 in non-payment of a management contract.

Dr. Stephen Averett is also listed as an “intervening party.”