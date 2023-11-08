Walk-In Clinic Has Acquired Averett Medical

The Walk in Medical Clinic of Linden Has Acquired Averett Medical Group.

Since 2013, The Walk in Medical Clinic of Linden has been providing the residents of Perry County with compassionate quality healthcare for all ages.

The Clinic is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Averett Medical Group, which has been serving this community since 1983 to the Walk In Medical Clinic Family

The entire staff of Averett Medical Group will combine with the staff of the Walk in Medical Clinic of Linden to serve you.

The Clinic will relocate to the Averett Medical Group building at 62 Medical Center Drive Linden on December 4, 2023, and will continue to operate as The Walk in Medical Clinic of Linden.

New hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to noon, Saturday. The Clinic will stay open through lunch from noon to 1:00. Monday-Friday.

What does this acquisition mean for patients and the community?

The Clinic will continue to offer patients the same service, along with some new ones, still provided by the same clinical staff you know.

The goal of this acquisition is to broaden and improve the services provided to everyone who needs healthcare.

The Clinic encourages appointments, but they are not necessary for most services.

There will be no change to ……………

………FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 11/8/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW………..